Rosenblatt Securities Increases A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $88.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

NYSE:AOS opened at $69.91 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,915 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,734 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $83,930,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

