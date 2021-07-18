Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rotork from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Rotork stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Rotork has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

