Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 34,519 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allegion were worth $50,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegion by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $181,337.00. Insiders sold a total of 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,406 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

