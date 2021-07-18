Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a GBX 8,000 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,882.78 ($129.12).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 5,844 ($76.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £12.37 billion and a PE ratio of -63.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,451.73. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

