Royal Bank of Canada Buys 10,109 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Generac were worth $47,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC stock opened at $430.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.71 and a fifty-two week high of $452.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.