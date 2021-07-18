Royal Bank of Canada Buys 330,386 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.28% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $49,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CEF. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 243,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 963,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,783 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 67,603 shares during the last quarter.

CEF stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

