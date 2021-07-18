Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,302 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $42,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 402,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 48,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 684,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $122.19 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.59.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

