Royal Bank of Canada Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $200.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.52.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $183.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.00. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.