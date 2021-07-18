Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 204,870 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $44,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $48.78.

