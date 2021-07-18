Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$4.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.93). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings of ($6.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($13.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Shares of RCL traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,115,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,371. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

