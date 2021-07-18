Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Down 53.1% in June

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the June 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE RMT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 84,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,729. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

