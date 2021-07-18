Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RUSHA stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

RUSHA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

