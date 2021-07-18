SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00005245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $157,569.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00103171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00149098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,669.83 or 1.00101891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 690,365 coins and its circulating supply is 663,223 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

