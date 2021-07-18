Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Up 43.0% in June

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Safe-T Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40. Safe-T Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe-T Group in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe-T Group in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 732,077 shares during the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

