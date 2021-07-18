SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $16.56 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00039024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00101318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00146767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,632.35 or 0.99972378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

