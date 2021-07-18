Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $549.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report sales of $549.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.19 million and the lowest is $542.70 million. Saia reported sales of $418.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saia.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.
SAIA opened at $196.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.31. Saia has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
Read More: Dead Cat Bounce
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.