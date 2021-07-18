Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $549.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report sales of $549.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.19 million and the lowest is $542.70 million. Saia reported sales of $418.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

SAIA opened at $196.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.31. Saia has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

