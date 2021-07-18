Sakura Bloom (SKB) Reaches Market Cap of $456,358.75

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $456,358.75 and approximately $62,640.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.83 or 0.00932732 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

