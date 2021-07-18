SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 20,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.25.

Get SandRidge Mississippian Trust I alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the Initial Wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.