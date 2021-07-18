Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$13.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.63.

TSE SSL opened at C$9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.16. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$14.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 51.50.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

