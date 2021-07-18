Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SEB Equity Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SEB Equities lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

