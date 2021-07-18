SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.20.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $147.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in SAP by 29.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.