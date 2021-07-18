SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.20.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $147.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in SAP by 29.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
See Also: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.