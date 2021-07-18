Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Short Interest Down 52.6% in June

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Savara alerts:

SVRA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 625,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,585. The company has a quick ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Savara will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 27,400 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00. Also, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,403 shares of company stock worth $74,073 over the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,852,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.