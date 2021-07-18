Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €147.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €142.58 ($167.75).

Shares of SU opened at €134.20 ($157.88) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €132.22.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

