Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1,669.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

