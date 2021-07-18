Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 431.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 170,461 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $40.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $225.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

