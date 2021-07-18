Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 83,815 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 54.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,815 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 70.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 126.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.96.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.