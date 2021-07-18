SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 393,002 shares.The stock last traded at $17.01 and had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCPL. Truist lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after buying an additional 1,189,785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $9,521,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its stake in SciPlay by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 534,408 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 256,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

