Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCRYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2178 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

