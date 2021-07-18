Scotiabank Boosts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$19.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AETUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of AETUF opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.87.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.53 million for the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

