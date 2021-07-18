Scotiabank Boosts Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.81.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

