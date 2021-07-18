Scotiabank Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$16.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSK. CIBC boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.25.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$13.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.07. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.88 and a 12-month high of C$15.73. The company has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 136.87%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

