Scotiabank Increases Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$8.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.16.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$4.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.13. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.5079394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

