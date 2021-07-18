Scotiabank Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$3.25

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CR. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.82.

Shares of CR opened at C$2.16 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$323.98 million and a PE ratio of -33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.3852777 EPS for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at C$1,504,219.74.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

