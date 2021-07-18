Scotiabank Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$11.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.90.

Shares of FRU opened at C$8.91 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$3.37 and a 52-week high of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,227.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.3692085 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,250.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

