Scotiabank Raises Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$57.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$50.75 to C$54.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

