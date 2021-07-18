scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Down 51.3% in June

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 345,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,183. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.38. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.