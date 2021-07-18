ScPrime Price Reaches $0.0367 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $748.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001857 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00040022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,196,305 coins and its circulating supply is 36,512,694 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.