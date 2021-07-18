Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock valued at $531,663,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

