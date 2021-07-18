Sean E. George Sells 3,675 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $163.45 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 263.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Enphase Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 319,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

