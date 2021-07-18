Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Short Interest Update

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

