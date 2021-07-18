Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) versus Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Financial Contrast

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sempra Energy and Montauk Renewables’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sempra Energy $11.37 billion 3.57 $3.93 billion $8.03 16.71 Montauk Renewables $100.38 million 9.59 $4.60 million N/A N/A

Sempra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Montauk Renewables.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sempra Energy and Montauk Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sempra Energy 34.58% 10.55% 3.51% Montauk Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sempra Energy and Montauk Renewables, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sempra Energy 0 4 5 0 2.56 Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sempra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $148.86, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Montauk Renewables has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 158.49%. Given Montauk Renewables’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than Sempra Energy.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats Montauk Renewables on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles. Its Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas to a population of approximately 22 million covering an area of 24,000 square miles. The company's Sempra Texas Utilities segment is involved in the regulated transmission and distribution of electricity serving 3.7 million homes and businesses, and operation of 139,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines. Its transmission system includes 18,127 circuit miles of transmission lines, 336 transmission stations, and 806 distribution substations; distribution system comprises 121,129 miles of overhead and underground lines; and 63 miles of electric transmission lines. Its Sempra Mexico segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in natural gas, electric, liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquid petroleum gas (LPG), ethane, and liquid fuels infrastructure; and purchases LNG, and purchases and sells natural gas. This segment operates natural-gas-fired, and wind and solar power generation facilities. Its assets/facilities consist of 1,850 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines, 15 compressor stations, and 139 miles of ethane pipelines; and 2,729 miles of natural gas distribution pipelines. The company's Sempra LNG segment develops and builds natural gas liquefaction export facilities; holds an interest in a facility for the export of LNG; owns and operates natural gas pipelines; and buys, sells, and transports natural gas. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, investor-owned and municipal electricity utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

