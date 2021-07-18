SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

SEMrush stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.09.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEMrush will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $279,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

