Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $187,745.89 and approximately $30,161.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00048509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.52 or 0.00797769 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

