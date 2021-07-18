Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 146.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sequans Communications were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 458,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 46,490 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

SQNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE SQNS opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62. Sequans Communications S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sequans Communications Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

