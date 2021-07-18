Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 764,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

