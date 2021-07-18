Service Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

