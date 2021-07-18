SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,464 shares of company stock worth $80,150. 37.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $888.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.64. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.