SG Americas Securities LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $3,105,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 102.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.23. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.