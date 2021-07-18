SG Americas Securities LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

