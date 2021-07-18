SG Americas Securities LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,561,000 after buying an additional 172,091 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 438,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 248,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIPR opened at $119.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.62. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

